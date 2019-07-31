Violich Capital Management Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. 21,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,978. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $36.83 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $77,797.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $636,613. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.