Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $248,482.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.09. The stock had a trading volume of 990,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

