Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,785,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,052,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,804,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,176,000 after buying an additional 271,226 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,512,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after buying an additional 261,240 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,146,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,499,000 after buying an additional 56,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,283,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 292,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Investec lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

