Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,643,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,530. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.06 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

