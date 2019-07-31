Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

