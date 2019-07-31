Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.00. 2,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,762. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $95.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.93.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.