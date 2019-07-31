Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 272,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 103,640 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 465,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,415 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,878. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.13.

