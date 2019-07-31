Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 101.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 141.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 33,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,785,480.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,144.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,825 shares of company stock valued at $37,470,672 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $169.83. 22,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,940. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.80 and a 52 week high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.