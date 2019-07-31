Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Veracyte updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. 35,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,107. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28.

In other Veracyte news, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 115,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $2,904,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,130.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $210,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 127,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,055.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

