Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $78.05. Vectura Group shares last traded at $80.30, with a volume of 307,767 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.33 ($1.70).

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.35. The company has a market cap of $535.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

