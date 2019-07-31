Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Vector Group an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 208.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 500.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VGR traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 5,144,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,546. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

