Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,889. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $277.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

