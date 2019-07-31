Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after purchasing an additional 523,254 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 462,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,134,000 after purchasing an additional 425,373 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,883,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,559,000 after purchasing an additional 340,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $276.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $277.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

