Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 77.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,284 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.47. 6,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,259. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

