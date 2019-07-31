Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $97.18. 237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,723. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

