Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,663,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 289.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 213,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 158,514 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $12,482,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 625,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,296,000 after purchasing an additional 133,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,889. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $89.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.