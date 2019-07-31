Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. 100,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,022,442. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

