Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 389,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. 1,696,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

