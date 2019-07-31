ValuEngine Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMA. HSBC cut shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.65. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.62. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $423.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,804,000 after purchasing an additional 273,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 165,379 shares during the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

