Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $322,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 51,836 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. 10,112,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,428,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $63,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

