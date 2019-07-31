Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $259.00

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 259 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.34), with a volume of 11861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.79, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.17 million and a P/E ratio of -13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.86.

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Susan Hansen purchased 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £8,407.88 ($10,986.38).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

