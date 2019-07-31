USS Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 231,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,657,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,401. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $97.53 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $887,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $58,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.