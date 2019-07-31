USS Investment Management Ltd Takes $11.06 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 211,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,320,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,228,000 after purchasing an additional 190,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares during the period. Daily Journal Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,071,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,921,000 after purchasing an additional 470,496 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,207,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,070,000 after purchasing an additional 195,579 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 295,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

