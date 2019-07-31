USS Investment Management Ltd Invests $11.60 Million in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,000. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Hartford Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,109,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,084,000 after acquiring an additional 565,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,622,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,601 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 55,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,028. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, insider Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $212,792.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,211.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 32,094 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,772,230.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,865.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.