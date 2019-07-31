USS Investment Management Ltd Has $93.30 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,242,342 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $93,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,518. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.