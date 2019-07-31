USS Investment Management Ltd Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,575,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 214,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 161,106 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 332,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,339. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.16). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

