USS Investment Management Ltd Has $27.63 Million Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $27,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 91,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.30. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.5511 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

