USDQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. USDQ has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $143,715.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00421176 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00081929 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001536 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007334 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000079 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,508,944 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.