Uquid Coin Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $137,474.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDEX and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $585.50 or 0.05832470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001368 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000990 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, IDAX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.