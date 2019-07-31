Upwork Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,464 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,317% compared to the average daily volume of 315 call options.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salvatore Ferragamo Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

UPWK opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Upwork has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.11.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $4,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,451 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $1,492,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $8,493,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

