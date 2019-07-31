Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Upland Software to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

UPLD traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. 11,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,946. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after acquiring an additional 26,968 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.3% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 438,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 183.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 252,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 163,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 129,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

