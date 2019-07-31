Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.86.
UPLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Upland Software to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
UPLD traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. 11,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,946. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after acquiring an additional 26,968 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.3% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 438,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 183.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 252,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 163,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 129,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
