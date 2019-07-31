UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00012970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $7.53 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00965952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000366 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

