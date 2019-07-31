UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 106 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 548,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

