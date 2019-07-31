UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 625.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.50. 908,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.80. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.