UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 3,293 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3,193.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.26 per share, for a total transaction of $234,379.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,881. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

