UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $5.41 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 174,390.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 620,831 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,090,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7,915.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,150,000 after purchasing an additional 173,264 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 12,306.4% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 93,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,206,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,057.52.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total transaction of $1,077,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $20.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,896.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,323. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,875.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.34 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

