UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $2 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,668,000 after buying an additional 331,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,842,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 390.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,131.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $243,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,757.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,200. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $84.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.