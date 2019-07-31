UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 453 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.8% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN traded up $7.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.24. 2,871,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

