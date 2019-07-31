Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Universal Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ULH opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $602.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $383.18 million for the quarter.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

