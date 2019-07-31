Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Unity Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.
Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Unity Biotechnology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. 4,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.25.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.
