Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Receives $24.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:UNT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 1,073,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,771. The firm has a market cap of $353.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04. Unit has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.16 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unit will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Bailey Iv Peyton bought 3,000 shares of Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,745.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director King P. Kirchner bought 10,000 shares of Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,723.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $192,570 over the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

