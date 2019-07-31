Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 19,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

About Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS)

Uniserve Communications Corporation is engaged in the provision of Internet access and telecommunications communications services primarily in British Columbia (B.C.) and Alberta. The Company focuses on providing data, telecommunication, and information technology (IT) solutions to small and medium businesses.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniserve Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniserve Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.