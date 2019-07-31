Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on Uniqure and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.18.

Shares of QURE opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uniqure has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 1,032.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $467,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,620,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $381,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,825.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,020 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter valued at about $3,666,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 232.4% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

