Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) vs. Banco Bradesco (NASDAQ:BBD) Head to Head Comparison

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Union Bankshares and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 1 4 1 3.00 Banco Bradesco 3 1 0 0 1.25

Union Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.50%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Union Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Union Bankshares is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Union Bankshares pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 24.34% 9.35% 1.33% Banco Bradesco 15.96% 18.75% 1.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Union Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $633.03 million 4.85 $146.25 million $2.71 13.81 Banco Bradesco $32.99 billion 2.71 $5.22 billion $0.71 13.07

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Union Bankshares beats Banco Bradesco on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also offers loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. In addition, it provides credit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) services, mobile and Internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as trust, and wealth management services to consumers and businesses. Further, the company offers securities, brokerage, and investment advisory services; and originates and sells mortgage loan products in the secondary market. As of February 1, 2019, it operated 155 branches and approximately 200 ATMs in Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Union First Market Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Union Bankshares Corporation in April 2014. Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

