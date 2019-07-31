UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Shares of UMBF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,606. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 5,800 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $413,134.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,441,884.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.