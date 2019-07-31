ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Shares Up 0.9%

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.60 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90), 501 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.40 ($0.89).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The company has a market cap of $44.96 million and a PE ratio of 14.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. ULS Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

