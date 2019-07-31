Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,519 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $2,136,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,596.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $2,494,897.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 249,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,322,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 253,808 shares of company stock worth $26,838,552 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.09. 5,587,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,387,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

