UBS Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €141.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €141.00 ($163.95) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.25 ($153.78).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €128.38 ($149.28) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €126.48.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

