U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 4,337,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,256. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

SLCA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,909 shares in the company, valued at $260,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

