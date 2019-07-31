Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $42.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 price objective on Detour Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on Twitter from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.61.
NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.02. Twitter has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $268,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $146,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,443 shares of company stock worth $5,173,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 336,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 227.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 276,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 44.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,168,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 968,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
