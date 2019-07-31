Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $42.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 price objective on Detour Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on Twitter from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.02. Twitter has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $268,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $146,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,443 shares of company stock worth $5,173,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 336,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 227.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 276,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 44.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,168,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 968,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

